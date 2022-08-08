Karnataka: 2 sisters held for brother’s murder in Kalaburagi city

August 8, 2022 3:34:17 pm
Six people including two women were arrested in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi city last week on charges of murdering a local resident. Notably, the two women held are sisters of the victim, Nagaraj, 28. The murder took place on July 28, said the police.
The accused have been identified as Nagaraj’s sisters – Sunitha and Nirmala – apart from Avinash, Asif, Rohith and Moshin. They reportedly took the victim to an isolated place and stabbed him with shards of beer bottles when he was in an inebriated state.
Sources at the Sub-Urban police station in Kalaburagi city said the police apprehended Avinash and his associates first and found out about the role of the two sisters during their interrogation. They said Sunitha and Nirmala had agreed to pay Rs 50,000 to Avinash in lieu of Nagaraj’s murder.
The police said the two women conspired to kill Nagaraj as he was harassing them for money, among others. This led to frequent fights between Nagaraj and his sisters, they added.
“The probe has also revealed that Avinash had a personal grudge against Nagaraj as the latter was sharing information pertaining to Avinash’s movements with the rival gang. Nagaraj had admitted to Avinash that he had taken Rs 5,000 to share information about his whereabouts,” a police officer said.
Nagaraj was the only son of his parents – Hanamantha and Godavari. Apart from Sunitha and Nirmala, he had two other sisters. Hanamantha died 10 years ago. Whereas Godavari worked as a housekeeper in a government hospital. The police registered a case based on Godavari’s complaint.
