2 Pocso cases filed in Karnataka this week, 3 held

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Bengaluru police recently arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl in an under-construction building in the city.
According to the police, the incident occurred on Wednesday evening when the child was playing near the site. The accused allegedly lured and dragged the victim inside the structure and sexually assaulted her. He later gave her money and fled the scene.
The child returned to her home shortly after. Upon noticing unusual behaviour, the family questioned her, following which the incident came to light. A complaint was subsequently filed, and a case was registered under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.
The accused, identified as Mohammad Munna, a native of Bihar who had reportedly come to the city in search of work a few months ago, has been remanded in judicial custody after his arrest. Further investigation is underway.
In a separate incident, a school teacher and a doctor have been arrested under the Pocso Act for the alleged sexual assault of a minor and the subsequent illegal termination of pregnancy in Karnataka’s Chitradurga district.
According to the complaint, the primary accused, a mathematics teacher, allegedly sexually assaulted a minor student, resulting in pregnancy.
The police said that upon discovering the pregnancy, the accused allegedly arranged for its termination with the assistance of a doctor at a private nursing facility.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram