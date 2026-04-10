2 Pocso cases filed in Karnataka this week, 3 held

The Bengaluru police said the incident occurred on Wednesday evening when the child was playing near an under-construction building. (Representative Image)

The Bengaluru police recently arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl in an under-construction building in the city.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Wednesday evening when the child was playing near the site. The accused allegedly lured and dragged the victim inside the structure and sexually assaulted her. He later gave her money and fled the scene.

The child returned to her home shortly after. Upon noticing unusual behaviour, the family questioned her, following which the incident came to light. A complaint was subsequently filed, and a case was registered under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.