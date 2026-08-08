2 Nepali women moved to Bengaluru to build a life: Days later, both die by suicide

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The bodies of two women, who came to Bengaluru from Nepal in search of work barely 15 days ago, were found near Jakkur Main Road in the city on Thursday morning.
The deceased have been identified as Sirjana, 22, and Rita, 23. The Bengaluru police have confirmed the two women died by suicide.
A relative of Rita, who works as a domestic help in Yelahanka, said he became concerned when she did not return home on Wednesday night. “I tried calling her, but her phone was switched off. I assumed that she stayed back at her friends or relatives; there was nothing suspicious at the time,” Rita’s relative told The Indian Express.
Police Investigation
According to the police investigation so far, Sirjana and Rita were childhood friends and also relatives. They had grown up together in Nepal and, over the years, their close friendship had reportedly developed into a relationship.
As their relationship became known, opposition reportedly came from their families and others in their hometown. Sources said the two women were also subjected to teasing and social pressure in Nepal. The police said they came to Bengaluru, hoping to find work as domestic helps and live together.
However, the two women were living separately in Bengaluru. While Sirjana was staying in Fraser Town, Rita was living in Jakkur. Despite this, the police said, they met frequently.
“On Wednesday evening, the two had gone to a relative’s house near Jakkur for dinner. During the gathering, the relatives reportedly discussed finding suitable men and arranging their marriages. We suspect that this conversation might have triggered them to take such an extreme step,” the police said.
The police are now examining their phone records, relatives’ statements, and other evidence to establish the exact sequence of events leading to their deaths.
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