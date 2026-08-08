2 Nepali women moved to Bengaluru to build a life: Days later, both die by suicide

The Bengaluru police are now examining phone records of the victims, relatives’ statements, and other evidence to establish the exact sequence of events leading to the deaths. (File photo for representational use)

The bodies of two women, who came to Bengaluru from Nepal in search of work barely 15 days ago, were found near Jakkur Main Road in the city on Thursday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Sirjana, 22, and Rita, 23. The Bengaluru police have confirmed the two women died by suicide.

A relative of Rita, who works as a domestic help in Yelahanka, said he became concerned when she did not return home on Wednesday night. “I tried calling her, but her phone was switched off. I assumed that she stayed back at her friends or relatives; there was nothing suspicious at the time,” Rita’s relative told The Indian Express.