2 killed in Bengaluru’s Cunningham Road by drunk driver after Saturday night partying

The accident victims Zubair Ahmed, who runs a lathe machine facility and his assistant Abdul Musaveer Pasha; the mangled remains of the car after the accident (Express Photo)

Two people, including a teenager, were killed Saturday night on Cunningham Road in Bengaluru’s Central Business District when a car, allegedly being driven recklessly by a drunk driver on the one-way street, crashed into their two-wheeler.

According to the police, the accident victims have been identified as Zubair Ahmed, 42, who runs a lathe machine facility and was riding the scooter, and his assistant, Abdul Musaveer Pasha, 16.

The police said they arrested coffee businessman A C Aiyappa, 29, soon after the accident. They said Aiyappa was driving a Volkswagen at high speed in the opposite direction on one-way Cunningham Road at around 2 am on March 29.