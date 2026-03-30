2 killed in Bengaluru’s Cunningham Road by drunk driver after Saturday night partying

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Two people, including a teenager, were killed Saturday night on Cunningham Road in Bengaluru’s Central Business District when a car, allegedly being driven recklessly by a drunk driver on the one-way street, crashed into their two-wheeler.
According to the police, the accident victims have been identified as Zubair Ahmed, 42, who runs a lathe machine facility and was riding the scooter, and his assistant, Abdul Musaveer Pasha, 16.
The police said they arrested coffee businessman A C Aiyappa, 29, soon after the accident. They said Aiyappa was driving a Volkswagen at high speed in the opposite direction on one-way Cunningham Road at around 2 am on March 29.
According to the police complaint registered in the case, Aiyappa “was driving the car in an inebriated condition from the Chandrika Hotel junction to the Kalpana Junction against the flow of traffic in a rash and negligent manner and crashed into a scooter with two riders who were wearing their helmets”.
The victims were reportedly returning home to Frazer Town in East Bengaluru after work at a lathe facility run by Ahmed. Ahmed and Pasha died from serious head and facial injuries sustained in the crash while being taken to the nearby Bowring Hospital by witnesses, according to the FIR.
The car driver has been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder as well as rash and negligent driving under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Indian Motor Vehicles Act.
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