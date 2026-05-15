2 held in Bengaluru for allegedly filming, sharing abuse videos of minors

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The Bengaluru cybercrime police on May 12 arrested two men for allegedly sexually assaulting minor girls, recording the acts on mobile phones, and uploading the videos online.
According to the Cyber Crime Police of Bengaluru South District, the accused, Kiran Kumar, 29, and Aditya M K, 20, a swimming pool maintenance worker, allegedly created and circulated Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM).
Unlike most CSAM-related cases, where individuals are found possessing or downloading abusive content, the present case involved the alleged creators and uploaders of the material, the police said.
The police have seized three mobile phones allegedly used to record the videos.
The case came to light after the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) received a tip-off regarding the suspected creation and dissemination of CSAM. Based on the alert, the Kaggalipura police registered a case on May 10 under Sections 57 and 67(B) of the Information Technology Act.
During the investigation, the police found that two minor girls had allegedly been sexually exploited, and the abuse was recorded on mobile phones before being uploaded to the internet. The police have recorded the victims’ statements.
Based on the statements of the victims and evidence collected during the probe, police invoked Sections 65(2) and 70 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 4(2), 5(L), 5(M), 6, 14, and 15 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012.
The accused were later produced before a court and taken into police custody for further investigation.
Director General of Police, Cyber Command, Dr. Pronab Mohanty, congratulated the investigating team led by Inspector Vasanthkumar K for successfully tracing and arresting the accused.
Further investigations are underway.
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