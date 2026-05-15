2 held in Bengaluru for allegedly filming, sharing abuse videos of minors

Bengaluru cybercrime police arrested two men accused of sexually assaulting minor girls, recording the acts, and uploading CSAM online.

The Bengaluru cybercrime police on May 12 arrested two men for allegedly sexually assaulting minor girls, recording the acts on mobile phones, and uploading the videos online.

According to the Cyber Crime Police of Bengaluru South District, the accused, Kiran Kumar, 29, and Aditya M K, 20, a swimming pool maintenance worker, allegedly created and circulated Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM).

Unlike most CSAM-related cases, where individuals are found possessing or downloading abusive content, the present case involved the alleged creators and uploaders of the material, the police said.

The police have seized three mobile phones allegedly used to record the videos.

The case came to light after the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) received a tip-off regarding the suspected creation and dissemination of CSAM. Based on the alert, the Kaggalipura police registered a case on May 10 under Sections 57 and 67(B) of the Information Technology Act.