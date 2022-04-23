2 Dalit youths tortured to death in Karnataka’s Tumakuru district, cops hunt for accused

Two Dalit youths were allegedly tortured to death in Tumakuru district of Karnataka on Thursday night, the police said Saturday after a preliminary investigation following the discovery of the youths’ bodies in a pond on Friday. While the duo was accused of theft, the police said they are trying to find out if there was any other reason that led the accused to torture the two to death.

The police suspect more than six persons were involved in the murder and have formed teams to arrest the accused. The teams are headed by a Deputy Superintendent of Police-rank officer.

The Dalit organisations in Tumakuru district have demanded strict action against the accused. Gubbi police have registered a case and are probing.

The deceased were identified as Girish Mudalagiriappa (30) and Girish (32), both residents of Peddanahalli village in Tumakuru district, 120 km away from Bengaluru.

The police said that on Thursday night, one of the accused, identified as Nandish, reached the duo’s house and convinced them to accompany him to a place.

He then allegedly took them to a secluded place where his other friends were waiting and as the victims reached, they started beating them up. According to the police, the accused allegedly put fire to dry leaves near their feet and tortured them, resulting in Mudalagiriappa’s instant death.

The police added that when Girish tried to escape, they bludgeoned him to death and threw both the bodies into a pond.

After the discovery of the bodies, the police rushed them to a hospital for a post-mortem. The police said, “We are yet to ascertain the reason behind the attack as both the victims had cases of theft registered against them and we are ascertaining whether that was the reason behind their death.”

Tumakuru district, the home district of Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy, while Araga Jnanendra is the district in-charge minister.