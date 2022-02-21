19-year-old trekker falls into 300-feet gorge at Karnataka’s Nandi Hills, rescued by IAF and police

A 19-year-old trekker, who fell into a 300 feet rocky ledge at Nandi Hills near Bengaluru, was rescued by the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Chikkaballapur district police on Sunday, officials said.

The first-year engineering student, who was identified as Nishank Sharma, fell into the ledge in Brahmagiri Rocks on Nandi Hills early on Sunday.

The police said he was stopped near the check-post at the hill as there is a restriction on the number of people who can enter the area. He then parked his motorcycle at the check-post and went trekking.

“Since there was a thick cloud of fog he slipped. He managed to hold on. He contacted his family and the local police. Since he switched on his geo-location we reached him faster,” a police officer said. “However, it was difficult to reach out to him and given the injuries he had it was not feasible to lift him through the rocks. We then sought the help of the district administration who then contacted the Indian Air Force (IAF),” the officer added.

A defence spokesperson said the deputy commissioner of Chikkaballapur contacted the Air Force Station at Yelahanka at about 4:15 pm about the young trekker stuck in Brahmagiri Rocks.

“A Mi-17 helicopter was promptly launched and after an intense search and with the ground guidance of local police was able to locate the stranded and immobile victim. The terrain being treacherous for a landing, the Flight Gunner of the Mi17 was daringly lowered by a winch next to the survivor. The flight gunner helped the survivor to harness and winched up safely,” the defence spokesperson said.

“The onboard Air Force medical assistant attended to the survivor while the helicopter flew him to Air Force Station Yelahanka from where the survivor was taken to the nearest Civil hospital by 1800 hours,” the spokesperson added.