18-year-old student dies by suicide at college in Karnataka’s Kanakapura, say police

By: Express News Service
2 min readFeb 19, 2026 11:38 AM IST
An 18-year-old second-year pre-university student died by suicide in his college in Kanakapura town in Karnataka’s Ramanagara district Tuesday evening, as he was upset over repeated advice from his parents to focus on studies, the police said.

According to the Kanakapura police, the student was pursuing commerce in his second year of pre-university. They said his parents had been advising him to focus on his studies as he was spending considerable time on his mobile phone ahead of his examinations.

“His parents had been counselling him regularly to concentrate on academics. He would often remain silent and withdrawn after such conversations,” a police officer said.

The police said the student attended classes as usual on Tuesday and died by suicide after college hours. College staff rushed him to Dayananda Sagar Hospital for initial treatment. Due to the severity of his head injuries, he was later shifted to Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru, where he succumbed around 11.30 pm, the police said.

“We have registered an Unnatural Death Report (UDR). Prima facie, there is no evidence of foul play,” the officer said.

After the post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to the family. The last rites were performed at his native village.

Further investigations are underway, said the Kanakapura police.

