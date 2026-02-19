18-year-old student dies by suicide at college in Karnataka’s Kanakapura, say police

The police said the student attended classes as usual on Tuesday and died by suicide after college hours.

An 18-year-old second-year pre-university student died by suicide in his college in Kanakapura town in Karnataka’s Ramanagara district Tuesday evening, as he was upset over repeated advice from his parents to focus on studies, the police said.

According to the Kanakapura police, the student was pursuing commerce in his second year of pre-university. They said his parents had been advising him to focus on his studies as he was spending considerable time on his mobile phone ahead of his examinations.

“His parents had been counselling him regularly to concentrate on academics. He would often remain silent and withdrawn after such conversations,” a police officer said.