Rs 18-crore heist at Bengaluru builder’s home; police launch search for Nepali domestic help couple

The Bengaluru police said the stolen items include 11.5 kg of gold and diamond jewellery worth approximately Rs 17.74 crore (File hpoto for representative use).

The Bengaluru police Sunday launched a search to nab a Nepali couple who allegedly made away with cash and jewellery worth Rs 18 crore from a house where they were employed as domestic workers.

The police identified the accused behind one of the biggest heists by domestic workers as Dinesh and Kamala. The theft took place in the house of Shimanth S Arjun, 28, a resident of Kempapura main road in Yemaluru, who is a builder and developer by profession.

According to the police, the theft occurred Sunday morning when Shimanth left home around 9 am with his wife, son, and parents to attend a relative’s bhoomi puja before house construction.