Bengaluru: 18 arrested for blackmarketing Remdesivir drug

Eighteen people, including two medical distributors, so far have been arrested for black marketing of Remdesivir vials in the city.

Sandeep Patil, Joint CP Crime Branch, Bengaluru, said “Continuing the drive against black marketing of Remdesivir injection, we have so far seized 55 injections, booked six cases and arrested 18 accused who were selling the injection at Rs 10,000 to 11,000.”

In the wake of growing complaints of black-marketing of Remdesivir injection amid the resurgence of COVID-19 cases, the Bengaluru Central Crime Branch police said they arrested four people on Thursday from Commercial street police station limits. The four were identified as Hujefa and Matin working at Sonalika medicals, K P Suman Karthekeya, a medical distributor, and Prakash who was working in Venkateshwara medicals.

The drug Remdesivir is considered a key anti-viral drug in the fight against COVID-19 and is, therefore, in huge demand.

Last week, CCB police had arrested three persons for alleged illegal stocking and black marketing of Remdesivir injections. A case was booked under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and various sections of the IPC.