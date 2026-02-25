18 ABVP activists taken into custody for vandalism at Azim Premji varsity

Superintendent of Police (Bengaluru Rural district), Chandrakanth M V, told The Indian Express that the police were not informed about the protest.

As many as 18 ABVP activists were taken into custody after they staged a protest outside the Azim Premji University in Bengaluru and allegedly vandalised its property on Tuesday.

The ABVP was protesting against an event that they claimed showed the Indian Army in poor light.

In a press release ahead of the protest, the ABVP condemned the “anti-national, Kashmir separatist events and sessions against the Indian Army”, saying: “Azim Premji University has been a centre for sessions against the sovereignty and integrity of our nation, Kashmir separatism and against the armed forces of our nation.”

The protesters allegedly smeared the university’s billboard with black ink and some of them managed to enter the campus, after which security personnel intervened. The protestors spray painted “ Ban Spark” on signboards and walls on the campus.