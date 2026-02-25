18 ABVP activists taken into custody for vandalism at Azim Premji varsity

The protesters allegedly smeared the university’s billboard with black ink and some of them managed to enter the campus, after which security personnel intervened. The protestors spray painted “ Ban Spark” on signboards and walls on the campus. 

By: Express News Service
2 min readBengaluruFeb 25, 2026 12:39 AM IST
As many as 18 ABVP activists were taken into custody after they staged a protest outside the Azim Premji University in Bengaluru and allegedly vandalised its property on Tuesday.

The ABVP was protesting against an event that they claimed showed the Indian Army in poor light.

In a press release ahead of the protest, the ABVP condemned the “anti-national, Kashmir separatist events and sessions against the Indian Army”, saying: “Azim Premji University has been a centre for sessions against the sovereignty and integrity of our nation, Kashmir separatism and against the armed forces of our nation.”

Superintendent of Police (Bengaluru Rural district), Chandrakanth M V, told The Indian Express that the police were not informed about the protest. “As soon as we came to know, we rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. They should have submitted a written intimation and informed the local police before the protest. Citizens cannot take the law into their own hands,” he said, confirming the detention of 18 ABVP activists.

In a memorandum addressed to the Union Home ministry, the ABVP sought strict action against the student organisation behind organising the event and the university administration for permitting such a programme on campus.

The university, responding to the incident, said, “… The Azim Premji University had not authorised any event of this nature. The University follows strict procedures before any event is held on campus. This event which was allegedly planned by a small group of students did not happen at all”.

“We strongly condemn the ruckus and violence that was unleashed on our campus by this external group of people,” it said.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Live Blog
