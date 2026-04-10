17-year-old Bengaluru girl dies by suicide after failing Karnataka II PU exams

The police have registered a case of unnatural death under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (Representational Image)

A teenage student died by suicide at her residence in north Bengaluru, shortly after the announcement of Karnataka II PU examination results earlier this week.

The deceased, identified as Tanushree, a resident of Kanakanagar in Hebbal, was a second-year Pre-University (PU) Science stream student. She reportedly failed the Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry papers.

According to the police, before the II PU results were announced, Tanushree had called a friend and expressed concern that she might fail and was not confident about her performance. The friend reassured her during the conversation.

However, after the results were declared, the friend attempted to contact her again but found her phone switched off. Growing worried due to her earlier conversation and emotional state, the friend went with an acquaintance to check on Tanushree at her residence.