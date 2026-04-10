17-year-old Bengaluru girl dies by suicide after failing Karnataka II PU exams

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A teenage student died by suicide at her residence in north Bengaluru, shortly after the announcement of Karnataka II PU examination results earlier this week.
The deceased, identified as Tanushree, a resident of Kanakanagar in Hebbal, was a second-year Pre-University (PU) Science stream student. She reportedly failed the Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry papers.
According to the police, before the II PU results were announced, Tanushree had called a friend and expressed concern that she might fail and was not confident about her performance. The friend reassured her during the conversation.
However, after the results were declared, the friend attempted to contact her again but found her phone switched off. Growing worried due to her earlier conversation and emotional state, the friend went with an acquaintance to check on Tanushree at her residence.
When they reached the house, she was found hanging. She was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her “brought dead”.
The police said Tanushree was living with her mother, who works in housekeeping, and her younger brother, a Class 8 student. Her father had passed away three years ago. Officials said that no one was present at home at the time of the incident.
The police also confirmed that the hospital alerted them following the incident and added that no suicide note has been recovered so far.
The Hebbal police station in Bengaluru has registered a case of unnatural death under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further investigation is underway.
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