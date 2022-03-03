167 held a day after communal face-off at Kalaburagi ‘dargah’

As many as 167 people have been arrested and five FIRs registered in the Aland region of the Kalaburagi district of North Karnataka a day after Hindu and Muslim groups tried to gain access to the Ladle Mashak ‘dargah’ despite prohibitory orders, police said.

Sree Rama Sene had announced an event to purify Raghava Chaitanya Shivalinga at the ‘dargah’ to mark Mahashivaratri festival and Muslim groups planned a Shabab-e-baraat procession there the same day.

Anticipating trouble, the Kalaburagi district administration imposed prohibitory orders from February 27 to March 3 in Aland and restricted access to the ‘dargah’. Sree Rama Sena leader Pramod Muthalik and a few others were barred from the district.

However, local BJP leaders led by Union Minister Bhagwanth Khuba still took out a march up to the ‘dargah’ on Tuesday, which instigated the Muslims, who also gathered there.

“There was tension as some Hindu right wing activists were adamant on holding the purification event. We arranged a peace meeting and allowed small groups from both communities to visit the ‘dargah’,” Aland Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Veeraya Hiremath said. “Vehicles of the IGP, the DC and many other police officials were stoned on Tuesday,” the DSP said.

Former Congress MLA from Aland BR Patil said on Wednesday that local authorities in Aland failed to enforce the prohibitory orders and allowed the BJP leaders to take out the march, which led to the tension.

The police registered five FIRs against the Muslim groups. “The Muslim groups were ready for attack. They had gathered weapons and also displayed them in public. Cases were registered for stone-throwing and preparation for attack,” an Aland official said.

“A false propaganda is going around that two people had died, which is not true. The deaths occurred due to natural causes,” DSP Hiremath said.