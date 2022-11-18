13,363 candidates, including 3 transgenders, selected for primary teachers’ post in Karnataka

In what is being touted as a historic moment, the Karnataka school education department Friday released a list of 13,363 candidates, including three transgenders, for a total of 15,000 graduate primary teacher posts for Classes VI, VII and VIII in government schools.

In the provisional list released by the minister of school education B C Nagesh Friday, out of the 13,363 candidates, three — Suresh Babu from Chikkabalapura for English, Ravikumar Y R from Madhugiri for Social Science and Ashwathamma from Raichur for Social Science — belong to the transgender community, which is also a first in the state. According to the school education department, 10 from the transgender community had attended the competitive exam.

For the first time, the government had also provided reservation for candidates who are engineers, eligible to teach Math and Science. In this category, out of the 34 candidates who attended the exam, 19 have passed. In fact, the government had also relaxed the age limit up to two years for all categories of candidates, as the recruitment for teachers did not take place in the last two years.

According to the data presented by the school education department, out of the 5,000 vacancies in the Hyderabad-Karnataka region, a total of 4,187 candidates emerged eligible. Meanwhile, a total of 9,176 candidates are eligible for Non-Hyderabad-Karnataka region.

For English, out of the 1,768 posts, 1,807 candidates have been selected. For Math and science, 6,500 candidates emerged eligible for the 5,450 posts; 4,693 candidates are eligible for social science out of the 4,521 posts; 2,000 candidates are eligible for life sciences out of the 1,624 posts. The education minister added that the teachers will be available to teach after two months, after they undergo the verification process and training. The final list of the selected candidates will be announced in a month’s time, the minister said.

Last time, when the competitive exam was held, only 1,600 candidates were eligible for the 10,000 vacant posts. However, Vishal R, commissioner of department of public instruction, explained that this year the question paper pattern was rationalised based on the difficulty level. “This year, we rationalised the question paper in an attempt to include more candidates and not eliminate them. Last year, the question paper standards were tough which is why many candidates did not clear the examination. This time we checked on the number of questions that can be answered, assessed the difficulty level of the candidates and changed the questions according to the needs of the profession,” said Vishal.

The teachers’ recruitment examination was held on May 21 and May 22 wherein 68,849 candidates had appeared and 51,098 emerged eligible. From the 51,098 candidates, the government shortlisted 22,432 candidates based on a 1:2 ratio (two teachers for one post) after considering their Common Entrance Test exams.

The government further shortlisted and prepared a temporary list of eligible candidates based on the 1:1 ratio (one teacher for one post) after considering their average scores of competitive exams like CET, teachers eligibility test (TET), B.Ed and D.Ed to select teachers for 15,000 posts.

The candidates for 1:2 and 1:1 ratio were decided based on the scores, appropriate document submissions among other eligibility criteria. Therefore, out of the 51,098 candidates who cleared the exam, only 13,363 were eligible for the 15,000 teacher posts.

Candidates who did not get selected can file their objections with appropriate documents between November 19 and November 23.