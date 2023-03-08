scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 08, 2023
13,351 candidates selected for Karnataka graduate teacher recruitment

More than 700 objections received to the provisional list were checked and some of them were considered valid before the final list was announced

B C NageshKarnataka School Education Minister B C Nagesh (File)

Karnataka on Wednesday announced a final selection list of 13,351 graduate teacher candidates, for classes 6 to 8.

School Education and Literacy Minister B C Nagesh said they would join work in the next academic year, hopefully by June 2023. Addressing a press conference, Nagesh said the list had been released as per an order of the Karnataka High Court.

Earlier, a second provisional selection list was published by the school education and literacy department considering women candidates who had submitted their father’s income certificates. The department also invited objections to it. After checking the objections, the final selection list of 13,351 candidates has now been published.

Nagesh said the verification of all the original documents of the selected candidates would be completed as soon as possible and that steps would be taken to assign them schools by the next academic session.

The department, which conducted an examination for the recruitment of graduate teachers, published the 1:1 (one teacher for one post) provisional selection list last year. However, married women who had submitted their father’s income certificates were not considered in the list but were included in the general category, after which the candidates moved the high court.

In February, the court directed that these women candidates should also be considered in the provisional list, and cancelled the 2022 provisional selection list.

Of the 15,000 teacher posts, the remaining 1,649 posts are to be filled in the next recruitment process.

First published on: 08-03-2023 at 21:57 IST
