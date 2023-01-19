scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 19, 2023

13-year-old flying a kite gets electrocuted, dies in Bengaluru

Abubakar was trying to retrieve his kite on Monday when he touched a high-tension wire and sustained nearly 80 per cent burn injuries. He succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

bengaluru accident news, indian expressA 13-year-old boy died on Wednesday after he came in contact with a high-tension wire while flying a kite in Bengaluru. (File Representational Photo)

A 13-year-old boy died on Wednesday after he came in contact with a high-tension wire while flying a kite in Bengaluru’s RT Nagar earlier this week, the police said.

The police identified the boy Abubakar, a resident of HMT Layout in RT Nagar, and said that the incident took place on Monday afternoon, around 2 pm, when Abubakar had gone to fly a kite with his friend at Vishveshwaraiah Park in HMT Layout.

When the kite got stuck on a high-tension wire, Abubakar reached the first floor of a residential building adjoining the park and tried to take it. He came in contact with the wire, which was less than 1 feet from the building where Abubakar stood, the police said. He sustained an electric shock and fell. Locals shifted Vishveshwaraiah Park to a nearby private hospital, from where he was shifted to Victoria Hospital.

Abubakar, who had sustained nearly 80 per cent burn injuries, succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday. A Class 7 student in a government school, he was the youngest son of Sultana, who worked as a domestic help, the police said.

The RT Nagar police filed a case under Section 304 (a) (death due to negligence) against Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited and a probe is underway, officials said.

First published on: 19-01-2023 at 13:37 IST
