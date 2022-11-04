13 accused wrote the same wrong answers for 11 questions: CID in Karnataka PSI scam chargesheet

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probe into the Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) recruitment scam in Karnataka has revealed that 13 aspirants appearing for the examination in various centres wrote 11 wrong answers for the same set of questions which revealed that the answers came from the same source, according to the chargesheet.

The CID on Monday submitted the charge sheet in a case registered at Ashoknagar police station in Kalaburagi town where it has named Bhagavanth Raya Jogur, Rudragouda Patil aka R D Patil, Ravutappa and Kashinath. Rudragouda Patil is considered to be the kingpin of the scam, Ravutappa worked as a middleman and Kashinath was the headmaster of Jnana Jyothi English Medium School, which was one of the centres for the exam.

In the chargesheet submitted by the CID police against Bhagavanthray Jogur, a resident of Yathanur village in Kalaburagi, the agency said that he along with 12 others wrote wrong answers for the same set of questions.

Jogur, who had appeared for PSI examinations in the past, was unable to clear them. Making a deal with Patil, Jogur agreed to pay Rs 40 lakh and made an advance payment of Rs 10 lakh. He received Bluetooth devices from Gollalappa, another accused, the chargesheet added. Jogur secured the first rank in Kalyana Karnataka region by securing 167.375 marks.

As per the plan, Jogur was to appear for the examination at Sri Sharanabasaveshwara College of Commerce in Kalaburagi. The investigation revealed that during the paper-2 examination, which was out of 100 marks, he received eight calls from three numbers, lasting a total of 1,356 seconds (about 22 minutes).

According to the chargesheet, an analysis of the answer sheets of the 12 other accused aspirants showed that they had ticked the same 11 wrong answers, but all of them appeared for the examination at different centres. Besides Jogur, the other candidates are Ismail Khader, Vishwanath Mane, Vijayakumar, Siddugowda, Raviteja, Srishaila, Somanath, Peerappa, Hayyali, Vishal, Sunil Kumar and Kallappa.

All these accused got the ‘E’ set of question paper, for which they had given the wrong answer. According to a police source, the wrong answers in all these 13 cases were exactly the same. The answers were dictated over Bluetooth to all the accused, but it is still unclear whether these mistakes were done deliberately or the person who shared the answer had got it wrong. However, it is clear that all of them got the answer from the same source.

The CID officials added that there are five more aspirants under the scanner who appeared for the exam at Sri Sharanabasaveshwara College of Commerce whose wrong answers also match.

The examination for 545 posts of police sub-inspector was held on October 3, 2021 and around 54,041 students appeared for it. The matter came to light after the OMR sheet of one of the accused, Veeresh N, surfaced. Veeresh, who obtained the seventh rank in the Kalyana Karnataka region, was found to have obtained 121 marks despite answering only 21 out of 100 questions in an objective paper for 150 marks as per the carbon copy of his OMR sheet. The case was then handed over to CID to probe.