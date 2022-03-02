12th Bengaluru India Nano to be held from March 7 to 9: Karnataka minister

The 12th edition of the Bengaluru India Nano with ‘Nanotech for Sustainable Future’ as its central theme will be held from March 7 to 9 and will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, said Karnataka Minister for Electronics, IT, BT and Science and Technology Dr C N Ashwatha Narayana.

Narayana added, “Due to the pandemic, many national and international experts are unable to participate in the event physically, prompting us to plan the event virtually. We are fortunate that the event is taking place under the guidance of Bharat Ratna Prof CNR Rao, who is the Honorary Chairman of the Nanotechnology Vision Group. I’m also happy that our Global Innovation Alliance (GIA) partners — Canada, Germany, Israel, Japan and North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) — are conducting a session each.”

He added, “We desire to accelerate the journey from the lab to the market and we are strongly focusing on industries. This event is a platform that showcases cutting-edge innovation and provides immense opportunities for start-ups, SMEs and many industries.”

The three-day event will be organised by the Department of Electronics, Information Technology, Biotechnology, and Science & Technology, Karnataka Science and Technology Promotion Society and Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research.

Also read | Bringing mortal remains of Naveen is top priority, says Karnataka CM Bommai

The summit will witness participation of over 2,500 registered delegates. The event consists of a multi-track conference where 75 national and international speakers will deliver lectures over 25 sessions; exhibitions where over 40 companies will showcase nanotech products, services, and innovation and poster sessions where over 150 young researchers will display their research.

On this occasion, a host of awards like the Prof CNR Rao Bengaluru India Nano Science Award, Bengaluru India Nano Innovation Award, Nano Excellence Awards, Karnataka DST Nanoscience Fellowships will be presented and it will also have Nano for the Young programme for graduate students; NanoSparX for Start-Up Pitching, B2B Partnering and the first ever National Nanotech Quiz.

Prof Navakanta Bhat, Chairman, Karnataka Vision Group on Nanotechnology said, “The theme for this year’s event is Nanotech for Sustainable Future and we aim to enable innovations focusing on sustainable future for the decades to come. This can be achieved by youngsters. Hence, we have many exciting sessions for youngsters such as the Nano for the Young and National Nanotech Quiz.”



Prof Ajay Sood, Chairman, Conference Executive Committee-Bengaluru India Nano 2022, informed that the conference sessions will focus on application of nanotechnology across various sectors like medicine, manufacturing, electronics, hydrogen economy, food and agriculture, textile, etc.

Speaking about the event, Dr EV Ramana Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Commerce & Industries, said, “After IT, biotech and deeptech, we believe nanotech is the future technology. That is why the state government had started this event in 2007 and we are proud to host the 12th edition this year. This event is acting as a global platform for convergence of research, academia and industry to explore the emerging opportunities in this sunrise industry.”