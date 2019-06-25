127 Hours rerun? Man gets trapped between boulders in Hampi, rescued after 4 hours

In an incident that mimics Danny Boyle’s movie 127 Hours, a man who escaped from an alcohol de-addiction and rehabilitation centre was stuck between two boulders for four hours in Hampi, Hoskote in Karnataka.

According to Hampi police, the incident took place on Monday morning when Devendrappa (30), a native of Koppal district, escaped from the centre and fell into a narrow opening between two boulders near Kadalekalu Ganapati Temple. He was sent for a rehabilitation programme in Shivaram Avadhoota Mutt by Dharmasthala Rural Development Project (SKRDP).

After hearing his screams, it took villagers some time to find him and later alerted the police, who along with the fire department, rushed to the spot and rescued him after four hours.

“After rescuing Devendrappa, we admitted him to a local hospital. He is out of danger. He was undergoing treatment at the Shivaram Avadhoota Mutt for his addiction to alcohol but he escaped and while running away, got stuck between the boulders,” a Hampi police officer said.