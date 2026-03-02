109 people from Karnataka stranded in UAE and Bahrain amid West Asia conflict, says CM Siddaramaiah

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
As many as 109 people from Karnataka are stranded in the Gulf countries of the UAE and Bahrain since the outbreak of the conflict between US-Israel and Iran over the last two days, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Monday, citing data of stranded persons who have reached out to the Government for rescue.
“As per the information received so far, around 100 Kannadigas are currently stranded in the UAE (Dubai) and 9 in Bahrain due to airspace disruptions and flight cancellations. Our teams are in constant touch to verify details and extend assistance,” Siddaramaiah wrote on X.
Among the people from Karnataka stranded in the UAE, 32 are from Ballari, 25 are from Bengaluru, and the remaining are from other districts. A legislator from the Opposition Janata Dal (Secular), S L Bhojegowda, is among the stranded. On Sunday, Siddaramaiah said he had spoken to Bhojegowda and added that the legislator was safe and staying at a hotel in Dubai.
“I am closely monitoring the evolving situation in parts of the Middle East following the recent escalation of tensions. The safety and well-being of every Kannadiga abroad is our highest priority,” the CM further wrote. “The State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) and all District Emergency Operations Centres (DEOCs) have been activated 24×7. We are in continuous coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Indian Embassies and Consulates.”
“Our Chief Secretary has written to the Government of India seeking urgent intervention for the safety, assistance and possible repatriation of Kannadigas. A separate communication has also been sent requesting coordination with airlines to provide necessary support, flexibility in ticket rescheduling, and to ensure adequate return flights at the earliest,” he added.
Siddaramaiah urged the affected people to remain calm and follow the advisories issued by local authorities and Indian embassies. He advised them to register with the embassy/consulate concerned through the helpline numbers he shared online.
Earlier, Siddaramaiah condemned the United States’ attack on Iran, calling it “unnecessary” and “contradictory” to Washington’s stated commitment to peace. “On the one hand, US President Trump chants the mantra of peace, and on the other, they go to war. These are contrasting stands. I condemn this,” Siddaramaiah told reporters on Sunday.
He also condemned the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei in an air strike.
“The Dubai airport is closed. As soon as it is cleared, we will ensure their safe return,” he said in response to a question about a group of tourists being unable to return due to the war. “We will try to bring everyone back safely. All Indians are safe in Dubai,” he added.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram