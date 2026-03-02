109 people from Karnataka stranded in UAE and Bahrain amid West Asia conflict, says CM Siddaramaiah

As many as 109 people from Karnataka are stranded in the Gulf countries of the UAE and Bahrain since the outbreak of the conflict between US-Israel and Iran over the last two days, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Monday, citing data of stranded persons who have reached out to the Government for rescue.

“As per the information received so far, around 100 Kannadigas are currently stranded in the UAE (Dubai) and 9 in Bahrain due to airspace disruptions and flight cancellations. Our teams are in constant touch to verify details and extend assistance,” Siddaramaiah wrote on X.

Among the people from Karnataka stranded in the UAE, 32 are from Ballari, 25 are from Bengaluru, and the remaining are from other districts. A legislator from the Opposition Janata Dal (Secular), S L Bhojegowda, is among the stranded. On Sunday, Siddaramaiah said he had spoken to Bhojegowda and added that the legislator was safe and staying at a hotel in Dubai.