108 of 243 Namma Clinics to be launched in Bengaluru by Republic Day

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar last October announced 243 Namma Clinics within the municipal limits of Bengaluru.

These health and wellness centres were scheduled to be open in the first week of January but only 108 will become operational by January 26, according to officials who have not confirmed the launch date of the other 135.

“We are planning to open 108 Namma Clinics this week, most probably on Republic Day. The launch date will be announced soon. The rest of the clinics will also be launched soon,” BBMP special commissioner health K V Trilok Chandra said.

All 243 wards of the BBMP ward will have one Namma Clinic. Each clinic will consist of a doctor, a nurse, a lab technician and a Group D employee.

One of the major reasons behind the inordinate delay in the opening of the Namma Clinics is the hiring of doctors and staff and the identification of places for the setting up of clinics taking time. The clinics will cater to health services like pregnancy, postnatal, neonatal care, childhood and adolescent care, universal immunisation services, family welfare, contraceptives, infectious disease management, common and minor ailment care, diabetes, blood pressure management, chronic diseases and oral ailments free of cost.

Another BBMP health department official said, “We have issued a notification to appoint the remaining doctors for Namma Clinics in the BBMP limits in December. We expect it to be completed soon. We are at it and once 108 clinics will be launched, the remaining will be opened soon. The staff for 108 clinics have been hired.”

Dr K Sudhakar last month said, “Each ward in the city will consist of at least one Namma Clinic and will operate like primary health centres. In addition to providing healthcare, Namma Clinics will focus on creating awareness about government healthcare schemes. PHCs, in accordance with the population, exist in rural areas. However, there are not enough government healthcare centres in urban areas to cater to the population, hence this new scheme has been launched,” Sudhakar said.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in December launched 114 Namma Clinics virtually in different districts across the state. Karnataka will have a total of 438 Namma Clinics.

Namma Clinics are being established in government buildings and on rented premises that have an area of 1,000-1,200 sq ft. The government will incur a cost of Rs 138 crore to maintain the clinic staff each year. The clinics will also create awareness about yoga, pranayama, dhyana and food habits.