103 test positive for Covid-19 in Bengaluru apartment after a party

A total of 103 people from an apartment in Bommanahalli in Bengaluru tested positive for Covid-19 after a recent party in the complex.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner N Manjunath Prasad confirmed that 103 people out of 1,052 residents of the apartment tested positive. “We have tested 1,052 residents of the apartment; one person is admitted in the hospital and others are in quarantine. The BBMP had put in place various measures, including isolating and quarantining those who had tested positive and we have intensified contact tracing,” Prasad said.

The BBMP has also sent samples to the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences(NIMHANS) to find the variant of the virus. “The Samples have been collected and sent for genome sequencing to the NIMHANS laboratory to ascertain the virus variant,” he said, while adding that 96 people who have tested positive are above the age of 60.

The BBMP officials said there was a party on February 4 in SNN lake view apartment in Bommanahalli, where most of the residents participated.

Manjunath Prasad said, “We are keeping watch on people with comorbidity, elderly, pregnant ladies, children’s health in the apartment.”

According to officials, the residents got to know that the infection had spread after some of them got themselves tested before a planned trip to Dehradun. “On February 10 their test results came positive and immediately they alerted the Residents Welfare Association of the apartment where the BBMP was informed and tested the residents,” M Ramakrishna, joint commissioner, Bommanahalli zone, told indianexpress.com.

“Most are asymptomatic and none of them so far had any travel history. We have declared a containment zone as per the protocol of the ministry of health and groceries and daily essentials are supplied to the residents in the apartment,” he added.

On February 14, 40 students of a nursing college in Kaval Byrasandra tested positive for the virus. Manjunath Prasad had said that the nursing college students have contracted the Covid-19 while visiting their hometowns in Kerala.