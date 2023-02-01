scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
After 10 days of protest, Anganwadi teachers in Karnataka plan to reach CM Bommai’s residence

This comes after the protestors failed to evoke any response from the Karnataka government despite their ongoing stir for 10 days at Bengaluru’s Freedom Park.

anganwadi protestThe workers have been protesting at Bengaluru’s Freedom Park for 10 days. (Express Photo)
Hundreds of protesting Anganwadi teachers plan to reach Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s residence to raise their demands for gratuity and a halt to the implementation of the National Education Policy in Anganwadi centres. This comes after the protestors failed to evoke any response from the Karnataka government despite their ongoing stir for 10 days at Bengaluru’s Freedom Park.

The protestors had given a deadline of ten days to the government to respond and after ten days of continuous protest, they now intend to reach the CM’s residence.

Over 35,000 teachers from Bidar, Hassan, Raichur, Kolar, Kalaburagi, Belgaum, Mandya, Maddur, Srirangapatna, Mysuru, Tumkur, Hubli, Dharwad and Ramnagar have come to oppose the implementation of National Education Policy (NEP) in Anganwadi centres and demand gratuity from the government.

Speaking about their demands, state vice president, Karnataka Anganwadi workers, Leelawati said, “The NEP should not be implemented in Anganwadi Centres and gratuity should be given according to the Supreme Court order. Anganwadi workers do so much extra work, which is not included in the work line and those should be removed.”

Malar Kudi, a protestor, said, “We teach students of LKG and UKG, we also get election duty, we maintain records of everything and still our payment is low. We demand an increase in our payments and want gratuity. Nobody came here to answer us. We have been protesting here night and day but the CM did not respond.”

Another protestor, Mumtaz-un-Nisa, spoke about the plight of protesting women, “They only talk about women’s welfare on TV channels but in reality they don’t show any compassion. Several women have been protesting day and night, many of them are on their periods and have constant pains and moreover, there are no toilets. We have come with our kids because we are scared that they will get raped if we leave them at home but they (government) don’t care. We never get anything without fighting for it,” she said.

The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) has taken the leadership of the protest and has gathered thousands of teachers from different parts of Karnataka after they complained and asked for help.

First published on: 01-02-2023 at 22:18 IST
