10 BMTC buses from Sir M Visvesvaraya railway terminal at Byappanahalli

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) will connect the newly opened Sir M Visvesvaraya terminal at the Byappanahalli railway station to various parts of the city by operating 10 buses from the new rail terminal.

The buses will ply to Banaswadi, Nagawara, Channasandra and other areas of the Karnataka capital from Monday, the corporation said in a statement.

The announcement was made after the new terminal at Byappanahalli was thrown open to the public on Monday. The 7pm Banaswadi-Ernakulam Express was the first train to run from the terminal.

The BMTC buses will run 144 trips a day connecting the new terminal with Channasandra (MF-1E), Central Silk Board (MF-5), Banaswadi, Subbaiahnapalya (MF-7A), Nagawara (MF-7B) and Munnekolalu Cross (MF-9).

The new railway terminal has seven platforms, each 15m wide and 600m long.

Three trains have been shifted from Banaswadi to the M Visvesvaraya terminal. Trains starting from the terminal include the Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru-Ernakulam Tri-Weekly Express (12684/3), Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru-Kochuveli Bi-Weekly Humsafar Express (16320/19) and Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru-Patna Weekly Humsafar Express (22354/3).

The Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru– Kochuveli Bi-Weekly Humsafar Express (16320) will start from the terminal at 7pm on Fridays and Sundays whereas the Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru– Patna Weekly Humsafar Express (22354) will start from Sunday.