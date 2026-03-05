‘1 room, 10-12 qualifiers’: Karnataka govt orders probe amid KPSC job rigging allegations

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Karnataka government Tuesday ordered a probe after it emerged that 10-12 candidates from one exam hall have cleared the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) Mains examination. It has also been claimed that two to three candidates from the same family have cleared the examination. Of the 5,760 candidates who appeared for the Mains examination, 1,152 were shortlisted for the interview stage.
Home Minister G Parameshwara said, “There have been several complaints against KPSC in the past. The chief minister himself had spoken to the administrative officers several times. The secretary was also changed, and many measures were initiated. But even now, if such cases are repeated, the KPSC administration must take the responsibility.”
Responding to the controversy, KPSC secretary K Jyothi said the allegations were made without any evidence. “The chief secretary has asked for a report, and we are presently conducting an internal investigation and would submit the report either on Thursday or Friday.”
“In one room, 24 candidates are allowed, and 5,760 people have taken the Mains examination; so it is quite possible that more than 10 people got selected from a room,” she added.
KPSC issued the notification to fill up 384 posts of Gazetted Probationers in February 2024. The preliminary examination, held on August 27, 2024, was marred by translation errors in question papers, triggering large-scale protests. A re-examination was conducted on December 29, 2024, but that too was dogged by translation discrepancies, prompting candidates to approach the courts. The court subsequently allowed some petitioner-candidates to appear for the Mains examination. The Mains examination was held in May 2025, and the results were announced last week.
