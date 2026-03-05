‘1 room, 10-12 qualifiers’: Karnataka govt orders probe amid KPSC job rigging allegations

The Karnataka government Tuesday ordered a probe after it emerged that 10-12 candidates from one exam hall have cleared the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) Mains examination. It has also been claimed that two to three candidates from the same family have cleared the examination. Of the 5,760 candidates who appeared for the Mains examination, 1,152 were shortlisted for the interview stage.

Home Minister G Parameshwara said, “There have been several complaints against KPSC in the past. The chief minister himself had spoken to the administrative officers several times. The secretary was also changed, and many measures were initiated. But even now, if such cases are repeated, the KPSC administration must take the responsibility.”