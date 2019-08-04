BSY yet to expand Cabinet week after taking charge; Cong, JDS slam delay

More than a week since he took oath as Chief Minister of Karnataka, the BJP’s B S Yediyurappa is yet to expand his Cabinet as he awaits clearance from the BJP’s high command to induct candidates as well as clarity on the future of the 17 disqualified MLAs who had withdrawn support to the Congress-JDS coalition that was in power till July 23.

The delay in expanding the BJP’s one man-cabinet in the state has led to criticism from the opposition Congress and JDS.

Yediyurappa took oath on July 26 and won a trust vote on July 29 —- after the Speaker of the legislative Assembly disqualified 17 MLAs of the Congress and JDS under the anti-defection law.

Explained Stuck over disqualification During negotiations with Congress and JDS rebels, B S Yediyurappa is believed to have promised several of them positions in the government. He is believed to have done this under the impression that their resignations would be accepted and that the MLAs would not be disqualified from the Assembly for anti-party activities.

With the 17 disqualifications, the strength of the Assembly is 208. The BJP has support of 105 of its own MLAs and one Independent MLA, while the Congress has 68 MLAs and the JDS 34.

According to sources in the BJP, Yediyurappa is awaiting clarity on the future of the MLAs who have approached the Supreme Court over their disqualification before firming up Cabinet expansion plans. The state BJP leadership is waiting for the end of the monsoon session of Parliament to hold parleys with the central BJP leadership, including party president Amit Shah, to obtain clearance for candidates who will be in the ministry, sources said.

“We are taking 20 people on board. We will make around 12 people who join us ministers and around eight people chairmen of corporations,” Yediyurappa was heard saying in an audio tape of negotiations he conducted in February to get a JDS MLA to defect to the BJP.

Criticising the delay, the JDS said in a statement, “There is drought and flood conditions in many parts of the state. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is yet to constitute his Cabinet of ministers. The wheels of administration have come to a halt. It is a government of dissatisfied souls.”

“The speed the BJP showed in grabbing power is not being demonstrated when it comes to forming the Cabinet. Government departments that should address issues of the people… The governor must take note of the one-man government,” Congress leader Siddaramaiah said.

“When a group of Lingayat leaders met Yediyurappa seeking ministerial berths, he asked what should be done about the 17 rebels. It is clear from this statement that the rebels went against the Congress-JDS coalition to become ministers in the BJP government. When the BJP’s own Lingayat MLAs are seeking to be made ministers, Yediyurappa says what about the rebels,’’ KPCC chief Dinesh Gundu Rao said this week.

Kumaraswamy wants to ‘step back’

PTI adds: Former CM H D Kumaraswamy said he wants to “step back” from politics and termed his entry into the field accidental.

“Today’s politics is not for good people… The way certain feelings are instigated in people by a section, the way youth today are deflecting from their path…can I correct all these things? God will see,” he said. Speaking to reporters at Hassan, he said, “Don’t bring my family into this repeatedly. I’m not here to stick on in politics… looking at today’s politics, I myself want to step back from politics… I became chief minister accidentally….”