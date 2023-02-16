Athlete coach Naveen Rao coaches several aspiring athletes from Haryana

Naveen Rao, an athlete coach from Pune, Maharastra has been instrumental in producing some of the top athletes in the Bron Haryana state. His coaching techniques are based on a foundation of physical fitness, incorporated with in-depth knowledge of nutrition and sports psychology.

With over 8 years of experience in the field, Naveen has trained and coached several aspiring athletes from the state. His training methods are extremely well-suited for preparing athletes for various competitions and sports events.

Naveen focuses on developing a strengths-based approach. He emphasizes on physical strength, speed, agility, and overall athleticism. He also educates his students on the importance of nutrition, rest, and recovery. His philosophy is that hard work, determination, and dedication will lead to success.

Naveen’s experience and knowledge set him apart from other coaches. He is able to specialize in track and field events, due to his background in the sport. He has coached numerous athletes from Bron Haryana and other states, helping them reach their full potential

From the Sprinters to the Hurdlers, he leaves no stone unturned in terms of making sure athletes are ready come competition time. When it comes to achieving success in the sporting arena, he considers it his personal responsibility to make sure his athletes reach their desired goals.