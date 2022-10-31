At Jharkhand government’s outreach programme, some hits, misses

Mangal Rana and his wife Laxmi Rani have arrived at a camp organised by the Jharkhand government in Golabandha panchayat of Dumka district. Mangal wants to enrol his grandson for Aadhaar, and change the address mentioned in his Aadhaar card too. They had to walk two kilometres from their village to reach the camp teeming with people. The couple seem a little unnerved by the rush at the site. There’s a row of stalls, but no announcements and signboards to guide visitors.

The camp has been set up as part of the ‘Aapki Yojna, Aapki Sarkar, Aapke Dwaar (Your scheme, Your government, At your doorstep)’ scheme, a repackaged version of ‘Sarkar Aapke Dwar’ programme launched last year to facilitate delivery of welfare schemes and services being provided by the state government. With more than 2,669 camps across 4,400 panchayats of Jharkhand, the scheme received 20.95 lakh applications between October 12 and October 22.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

At the entrance to the camp, the first three counters have been set up to help villagers fill forms, get photocopies of documents required for availing the services and then submit them, getting an ‘acknowledgment number’ in return for tracking the status of the application. A line of stalls next to the counters provides information on the services being offered by the government.

At the Aadhaar enrollment and correction counter, Mangal looks dejected. He has been told that the camp has run out of forms for changing the address. Mangal says he decided to walk to the camp after announcements were made in his village Ghamharia that the government would make various schemes available to them in their panchayat itself.

At 1.20 pm, Dumka Deputy Commissioner RS Shukla arrives at the camp.

While inspecting the stalls, he interacts with the villagers and helps them with their queries and doubts. Speaking into a microphone later, he orders officials to process the applications promptly, and tells the villagers to take advantage of the services being offered at the site.

After the district commissioner’s intervention, Mangal has been assured that the changes in his Aadhaar card will be made soon.

Advertisement

The district administration is emphasizing on ‘focussed schemes’ at the camps, which help bring immediate relief to the distressed in rural areas by providing jobs, subsidised foodgrains, credit for farming and universal pension.

Till October 22, the Dumka administration had processed 51 percent of the 37,167 applications it had received for the ‘focussed schemes’. Overall, about 12.39 lakh applications had been received in the focused category from 24 districts of the state and 56% of them had been processed till October 26.

A government source said that a dedicated portal has been set up for data-driven monitoring of the schemes with the help of Jharkhand’s IT department.

Advertisement

“Citizens get their applications registered at the camps organized across panchayats. The district and block officials then process and dispose of the applications. The entire process is monitored by department secretaries including the chief minister’s office,” the source said.

In 2021, about 36 lakh applications for availing various welfare schemes were received across the state. Sources said that eight districts in the state – Latehaar, Koderma, Simdega, Giridih, Gumla, Jamtara, Godda and Sahebganj – had performed poorly in terms of the number of applications received, highlighting the need to encourage more people to avail the benefits.

While launching the scheme on October12, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had said that this year the programme will target more beneficiaries, and every week the updated data on the portal will be reviewed. Sources in the government acknowledged that many schemes have not yet reached the people and the government needs to focus on spreading awareness about the welfare programs.

Several villagers say that the welfare schemes have made a difference in their standard of living by providing the basic needs. They are also relieved that the camps have been organised in their panchayats, saving the time and money spent on travelling to the block offices.

But Mangal is not convinced. “Last year, we were promised a grant under the PM Awaas Yojana for building a house, but we haven’t received it yet,” he says.

Advertisement

At the first stall, meanwhile, Dilip Kumar Hansda, who is from the same panchayat as Mangal, is writing an application to avail a grant for goat rearing under the Pashudhan scheme.

A few counters away, junior lineman Mukesh Kumar Prajapati is collecting electricity dues from the villagers and issuing them handwritten acknowledgment slips.

Advertisement

Applications are being received at a stall nearby for Savitribai Phule Scholarship Scheme, where girl students receive Rs 40,000 in tranches till the age of 18. Till 3 pm, 98 girls have registered for this scheme.

A source in the state government said: “In the last 10 days, we have received around 2.10 lakh applications under the Savitribai Phule scheme. If the camps had not been set up, it would have taken another five months to generate the same number of applications.”

Advertisement

At the next counter, Jharkhand State Livelihood Promotion Society (JSLPS) is running an awareness campaign for its Phulo Jhano Scheme – a flagship programme which aims to wean women from selling traditional liquor in Jharkhand by linking them to entrepreneurship schemes with an initial funding of Rs 10,000. So far, 10 people from Kenddangal village have availed the benefits of the scheme.

Sushmita Kundu, block resource person (livelihood) of JSLPS, says: “This means 10 women have quit selling liquor. A few of them have been enrolled in the Pashudhan scheme, where they rear livestock and later sell them.”

At the adjacent stall, Dr. Sunil Kumar Singh, in-charge of Masaliya Community Health Centre, says that 44 people have so far registered for Ayushman Bharat, a public health insurance initiative.

“We are also doing health checks and we found at least three people anaemic. We will refer them to a government clinic for a thorough check-up,” he says. As per National Family Health Survey-5, 67.4% of children aged between 6 and 59 months and 65.3% of women in Jharkhand are anaemic.

At the MGNREGA stall, 11 applications have been received for issuing new job cards and 14 applications for demanding work. Sources said that there is a lack of interest among villagers for the scheme, which provides guaranteed 100 days of employment to every rural household, due to its ‘poor implementation’.

At the food security stall, 71 applications have been received for adding new members to ration cards. A few villagers have applied for the green card too – a state government initiative to add 20 lakh additional members to the subsidised foodgrain scheme.

Despite all measures, getting the foodgrains delivered to the beneficiaries remains a challenge in Jharkhand.

Experts have called the distribution system ‘flawed’, pointing out that private dealers distributing subsidized rice often cut back on the quantity of rice beneficiaries are entitled to, selling it later in the open market at a much higher price.

They have also pointed out how Aadhaar-based biometric authentication has failed to stop siphoning of food grains distributed through the public distribution system.

The next counter is nearly empty. It has been set up for registering people on the e-Shram portal used for enrollment, registration, collection and identification of unorganised workers.

The computer operator at the stall says that he has been able to register only seven people so far due to slow internet connection.

At a counter set up by the State Bank of India, Balbir Kumar Ranjan is struggling with slow internet speed too. “I have been able to open only two bank accounts till now,” he says.