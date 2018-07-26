At Gurgaon civic body meet, schemes to up green cover

The MCG house meeting focussed on matters concerning the environment and schemes to increase the city’s green cover (Express Photo/Abhinav Saha/File) The MCG house meeting focussed on matters concerning the environment and schemes to increase the city’s green cover (Express Photo/Abhinav Saha/File)

The Municipal Corporation of Gurgaon’s (MCG) house meeting Wednesday focussed on matters concerning the environment and schemes to increase the city’s green cover, with several such proposals getting consent. The MCG also approved a proposal to make plantation of trees in front of houses mandatory, with the document now being forwarded to the Urban Local Bodies (ULB) for final approval.

As per the proposal, people whose plots measure less than 200 square metres will have to plant one tree; those whose plots measure between 200 and 500 square metres will have two plant two trees; while those whose plots have an area between 500 and 750 square metres will have to plant three trees. For every four metres by which the area increases thereafter, residents will be expected to plant one more tree.

Among the 29 matters which received the consent of councillors, was that of purchasing fertiliser prepared by individual localities in Gurgaon, who are setting up their own solid waste management plants, and segregating dry and wet waste at the household level. “The MCG is very serious about environment conservation. One lakh saplings will be planted this monsoon. Also, a plan has been prepared to add two lakh plants to our nurseries by next year,” said MCG Commissioner Yashpal Yadav.

