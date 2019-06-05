As mercury soars, Aqua Line hits 20,000 mark

Ridership on Noida Metro Rail Corporation’s (NMRC) Aqua Line hit the 20,000 mark Monday — the highest since its operations began in January this year. The peak ridership comes a day after the NMRC increased the frequency of Metro trains on weekdays — from 10 minutes to 7 minutes and 30 seconds during peak hours, and from 15 minutes to 10 minutes during non-peak hours.

However, trains will run on the increased frequency only on weekdays. On weekends, the trains will run every 15 minutes.

According to NMRC officials, 20,614 passengers used the Aqua Line Monday to travel between Sector 51 and Depot Station in Greater Noida. Before this, Aqua Line had recorded its highest ridership in May at 19,413.

An NMRC official said that soaring temperatures helped spike the ridership in the last two weeks. “NMRC has been working tirelessly since the commencement of its operations on January 26….The most important reason behind the increase in ridership is improved connectivity between Aqua Line and DMRC’s Blue Line stations with the help of dedicated pathways, as well as e-rickshaw service between Sector 51 of Aqua Line and Sector 52 Metro Station of the Blue Line…,” said NMRC.

The connecting route between Sector 51 Aqua Line Metro Station and Sector 52 of the DMRC’s Blue Line is, however, yet to see light of the day. “The land belongs to Noida Authority. They have opened tenders for construction on the plot between the stations. We can’t give a timeline since the authority is yet to complete the tendering process,” an NMRC spokesperson said.