Gujarat: Arrested bootlegger tests positive, Tapi village sealed

After a woman bootlegger caught in a raid turned tested positive for coronavirus, the health department on Wednesday sealed Maypur village in Tapi district. This is the first positive case of COVID-19 in the district that was earlier a green zone.

Local crime branch sleuths raided a house in Maypur village on April 19 and arrested the woman, Kansaben Sevanbhai Gamit (35), and seized 10 litres of country-made liquor worth Rs 200 from her house.

She was arrested under the provisions of Prohibition Act and was brought to the police station where her samples were taken and sent for tests before releasing her on bail by evening. Her test reports came at night and she was confirmed COVID-19 positive.

Health department officials, along with police, again went to her house and took her to the isolation ward of COVID-19 hospital in Vyara taluka. The health department also took samples from the six policemen and two home guard jawans who were part of the raids and quarantined them on Tuesday.

Chief District Health Officer of Tapi, Dr Harshad Patel, said, “The reports of six policemen and two home guard jawans have turned negative. We are awaiting the report of three family members of Kansaben. In the past two mon-ths, she was at home and had not travelled anywhere. We are surprised how she got the infection.”

Tapi District Collector RJ Halani said, “We have declared entire village as quarantine zone and process of disinfecting the area has commenced.”

Maypur village, which houses 271 families with a population of around 1,100 people, was sealed.

The District Collector added, “All the villagers have been instructed to be home quarantined. If anybody violates the notification they will face action under Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Disease Act.”

