Army announces modifications to recruitment under Agnipath scheme

In less than a year since the launch of the Agnipath scheme, the Indian Army Wednesday announced modifications in the recruitment procedure of Junior Commissioned Officers (JCO) and Other Ranks (OR).

The aspirants will now have to take the online Common Entrance Examination (CEE) before the physical recruitment rally. The change in the recruitment pattern is aimed at reducing the huge turnout at recruitment rallies.

Addressing the media, Major General P Ramesh, Additional Director General, Headquarters Recruiting Zone, Bengaluru, said, “The candidates will now have to take a CEE first and if shortlisted, they will be called for a recruitment rally where they will undergo physical fitness tests. In the last round, they will be called for a medical test at the rally location.”

In 2022, the candidates first had to attend recruitment rallies at various locations in the country and only the shortlisted medically-fit candidates were allowed to appear for the CEE.

Ramesh added, “The changed procedure will focus on enhanced cognitive aspects during recruitment and will result in wider and better outreach across the country. It will also reduce large crowds assembling at recruiting rallies and reduce the administrative arrangements therein.”

He added, “The process will become more streamlined, simpler for candidates to appear and is synchronised with current technological advancement of the country. As the candidates will realise, the process has become completely automated with minimal human intervention. Candidates are advised not to fall prey to touts as they cannot help them in any way. The recruitment into the Indian Army remains completely unbiased, impartial and merit-based.”

The computer-based CEE will be conducted at 176 locations across the country. “Mock test papers have been uploaded on the Join Indian Army website so that the aspirants can practice for the exams. Based on their performance in the online CEE, shortlisted candidates will be called to nominated venues for recruitment rallies. The procedure of the recruitment rallies remains unchanged and the final merit will be based on the CEE results and physical test marks as hither-to-fore,” Ramesh added.

The online registration is open from February 16 to March 15.