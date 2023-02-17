ARAI, ICAT supports Indian start-ups

Chakr Innovation became the only company in India to have received the certification from both the agencies, International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT) & Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI).

There are 4 laboratories in India authorized to provide these certifications namely International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT), Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), Indian Institute of Petroleum (IIP) and Vehicles Research Development Establishment (VRDE).

Till date, only 2 startups have been successfully able to complete these certifications. One of these startups, namely Chakr Innovation, was founded by graduates from IIT Delhi in 2016. The start up has created direct employment of over 200 and has deployed their technology at over 500 locations with some of the biggest names in the industry. They raised their Series B funding in November 2021 from Neev-II fund. Neev Funds was conceptualized and launched in 2015 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his UK Counterpart David Cameron.

As per Kushagra Srivastava, co-founder and CEO at Chakr Innovation, these certification laboratories have played a critical role in helping the start up grow. ‘ICAT and ARAI have been indispensable in our growth, and their support has been instrumental in helping us reach our current scale. Despite their usual partnerships with larger corporations, these esteemed laboratories extended a warm welcome to our budding startup. Moreover, during our journey in acclimating to the rigorous testing and certification requirements, there were occasions where these labs stood by our side and provided us with unwavering assistance. ICAT’s profound understanding of the learning curve that startups encounter when navigating regulatory issues has been particularly noteworthy, as they have consistently offered us the time and resources we needed to successfully tackle any challenges that arose’.

International Centre for Automotive Technology was the first lab in India to issue the certification to Chakr Innovation in September 2022. A large part of this credit goes to Saurabh Dalela, the recently appointed director at ICAT, believes start-ups are the future of the country.

With the International Centre for Automotive Technology and Automotive Research Association of India paving the way, the potential for India’s thriving startup ecosystem is boundless as long as other government authorities and labs take inspiration from their example.

The Prime Minister announced the Start Up India scheme in 2015. As of 2022, a total of 80,152 startups had been officially recognized by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Government of India.