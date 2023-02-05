Anupriya Laxmi Katoch, full of vigour with 3 Shyaane – her Bollywood debut film

Anupriya Laxmi Katoch has recently debuted in Bollywood and aims to fly higher and attain her dreams. Born in Shimla,whose pleasant weather, beautiful mountains, and seductive flora give off a fascinating aura. The beautiful mountain city is frequently referred to as the North Indian region’s “queen of hills.”

Her childhood was a happy one and she was raised by her grandmother Laxmi Devi Katoch. After her studies, she participated in the event “Miss Glory of The World” that took place in Shimla. In the event, she won the Ist runner up title of “Miss Glory World – 2015”. And she is Miss Himalayan beauty 2018 and Miss Himalayan 2015.

One more chance she got as a host to the Himachal singing reality show called “Himachal Gaurav”.

During her career she also collaborated with many ad films with the renowned brands like Lakme, Keo Karpin Hair & Body oil, along with this she has also walked on the ramps shows for Loreal, Sabyasachi and many others.

Later, Anupriya moved to Mumbai with her grandmother, who has been her constant source of inspiration. With her blessing she grabbed an important opportunity in May 2022, and all set to debut in “3 Shyaane” as the lead actress. This was a moment of Joy in the life of Anupriya. The film was made under the banner of SSS Films International. Perducer by Sanjay.y.Suntakar and music director Vikram n Vikram .Her co-stars in the film are Dev Sharma, Nishant Tanwar, Kunal Singh Rajput. It also has theatre and TV veterans like Mukesh Khanna, Zarina Wahab, Tiku Talsania,Vrajesh Hirjee, Himani Shivpuri and Rakesh Bedi priyanshu Chatterjee in the key roles.

She is also about to be seen in South Indian cinema, and her shooting for the upcoming Hindi item single “Bijali” is nearly over. These are just a few more achievements she hopes to add to her resume. Additionally, she has finished a Punjabi album that has not yet been released.