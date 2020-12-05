Ankleshwar, Residential society converts guesthouse into Covid Care Centre

An isolation centre set up at a space provided by the Vataliya Prajapati Samaj in Surat. (Express photo)

The Ambey Green Residential Society has added three beds and oxygen supply to its guesthouse and it doubled up as a Covid Centre with the help of two doctors — Dr Haresh Shah, the Director of Jayaben Modi Hospital in Ankleshwar, and Dr Pankaj Patel, a Dermatologist, who are residents of the society. The society has a total of 300 houses.

“The first case in the society had come up in last week of July. The patient’s family had faced difficulty in getting beds in the private hospital in Ankleshwar”, a society resident said. Dr Shah said the centre was then started to ensure none of the society residents succumbed to the infection.

“The managing committee of the Ambey Green society, after consultation with Dr Shah and Dr Patel, had converted the society’s guesthouse into a Covid Care Centre. All the residents played role in setting up the centre, by supplying medicines, oxygen bottles, medicines, PPE kits and sanitizers,” said Ambe Green society president Hitesh Vashi.

“In the centre, we started giving treatment to patients from September. Till date, 14 Covid-19 patients of our society were treated at the centre and all of them recovered. The last patient discharged was on Monday,” he said.

“We have provided treatment to 14 residents who were put on home isolation, besides others at Covid centre. Dr Patel also helped me. We are giving honorary services to the society residents and not to outsiders. For Covid-19 tests, we send people to PHC at nearby Kandh village,” Dr Shah said adding “we shift patients who need ventilator facility to private hospitals in Ankleshwar.”

