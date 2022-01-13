Sankranti: Andhra Pradesh govt issues fresh GO for festival holiday dates

All government offices across Andhra Pradesh will remain shut between January 13 (Thursday) to January 16 (Sunday) on the occasion of the Sankranti festival.

Issuing a government order, the state said that the offices would be shut for Vaikunta Ekadasi, Bhogi, Makara Sankranti and Kanuma festivals over the next 3 days. The government modified its earlier order that had declared Janaury 14 to 16 as Sankranti holidays.

“In Partial modification of the orders issued in G.O.Rt.No.1997, General Administration (Poll.B) Department, Dated:26.11.2021, the Government hereby declare holidays on 13.01.2022 (Thursday), 14.01.2022 (Friday), 15.01.2022 (Saturday) and 16.01.2022 (Sunday) instead of 14.01.2022 (Friday), 15.01.2022 (Saturday) and 16.01.2022 (Sunday) on the occasion of Vaikunta Ekadasi, Bhogi, Makara Sankranti and Kanuma respectively,” a GO from the Chief Secretary to the Andhra Pradesh Government read.