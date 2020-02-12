Andhra CM meets Modi, discusses special status to state, release of central funds

Reddy also sought the early nod of the Parliament for the resolution passed by the state assembly for abolishing the legislative council, they said. Reddy also sought the early nod of the Parliament for the resolution passed by the state assembly for abolishing the legislative council, they said.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here and discussed various issues, including special status to the state, sources said.

During the 90-minute long meeting at the prime minister’s residence, Reddy also sought early release of the central grants due to Andhra Pradesh since the state’s bifurcation, they said.

The YSRCP president sought the Centre’s approval to the long pending demand of according special status to Andhra Pradesh and reimbursement of Rs 3,880 crore spent by the state for the Polavaram irrigation project, the sources said.

Reddy also sought the early nod of the Parliament for the resolution passed by the state assembly for abolishing the legislative council, they said.

YSRCP MPs Vijaisai Reddy, Mithun Reddy, Y S Avinash Reddy and V Prabhakar Reddy accompanied the chief minister to the meeting.

