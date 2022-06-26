scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, June 26, 2022
Must Read

YouTube removes Sidhu Moosewala’s new song SYL

The song reportedly raises various controversial issues, such as the under-construction Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal that has been a bone of contention between Punjab and Haryana for the past four decades.

By: Express News Service | Amritsar |
June 26, 2022 4:37:33 pm
Stalinveer had gifted this picture of undivided Punjab to Moosewala in relation with SYL song. (Express Photo)

YouTube has removed the new song of deceased Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, from its platform in India following a complaint from the Union government. The song, however, is available in other countries.

The song reportedly raises various controversial issues, such as the under-construction Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal that has been a bone of contention between Punjab and Haryana for the past four decades.

The song, SYL, was released on the evening of June 23 and it had gained 2.7 crore views in less than three days. It also received 33 lakh likes on the video sharing and social media platform.

Best of Express Premium
Fresh FIR against RB Sreekumar, Sanjiv Bhatt and Teesta Setalvad based on...Premium
Fresh FIR against RB Sreekumar, Sanjiv Bhatt and Teesta Setalvad based on...
After Moosewala’s murder, spotlight back on (Punjabi) gangs of CanadaPremium
After Moosewala’s murder, spotlight back on (Punjabi) gangs of Canada
IAS officer son death: The discrepanciesPremium
IAS officer son death: The discrepancies
Suraj Yengde writes: The caste and politics of Sena’s rise and its crisisPremium
Suraj Yengde writes: The caste and politics of Sena’s rise and its crisis
More Premium Stories >>

It is the first Moosewala song to be released after the murder of the singer on May 29 this year.

“The content is not available on this country domain due to legal complaint from the government,” reads the song link in India.

Express Subscription Do not hit the wall, subscribe for the best coverage out of India starting at just $5 per month

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Amritsar News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 26: Latest News
Advertisement