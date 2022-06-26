YouTube removes Sidhu Moosewala’s new song SYL

YouTube has removed the new song of deceased Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, from its platform in India following a complaint from the Union government. The song, however, is available in other countries.

The song reportedly raises various controversial issues, such as the under-construction Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal that has been a bone of contention between Punjab and Haryana for the past four decades.

The song, SYL, was released on the evening of June 23 and it had gained 2.7 crore views in less than three days. It also received 33 lakh likes on the video sharing and social media platform.

It is the first Moosewala song to be released after the murder of the singer on May 29 this year.

“The content is not available on this country domain due to legal complaint from the government,” reads the song link in India.