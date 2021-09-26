Punjab: Young face who defeated Manpreet, went on become the Youth Congress chief

Amrinder Singh Raja Warring is another Congress leader who began as a student politician. He learnt his initial political lessons from Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala and Jagmeet Brar, now in Shiromani Akali Dal.

Warring, who had lost his parents at an early age, won the praise from the close aides of Rahul Gandhi during 2009 Lok Sabha elections while working in Uttar Pradesh.

It helped Raja Warring in getting ticket from Gidderbaha against heavyweight like Manpreet Singh Badal, who had floated new party in 2012 Assembly elections. Captain Amarinder Singh at that time had wanted to give party ticket to Raghubir Pardhan from Gidderbaha.

Not only Amarinder, his political guru Jagmeet Brar too had not backed him during the campaign. But Rahul Gandhi campaigned for him. Warring defeated Manpreet Badal with handsome margin.

Later, Warring was appointed Youth Congress president from 2014 to 2018. He comfortably won from Gidderbaha in 2017 again.

Despite winning second time in a row, Warring couldn’t secure place in Cabinet of Captain Amarinder Singh as he was never close to then Punjab CM. Besides Manpreet Singh Badal had joined Congress party and become finance minister.

Political tussle, however, between Manpreet Singh Badal and Raja Warring could never end. Manpreet Singh Badal also had good access to Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. It was humiliating for Raja Warring to remain out of Cabinet despite his spectacular start in Punjab politics by defeating Manpreet Badal.