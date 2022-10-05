scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022

Woman accused of husband’s murder stabbed by father-in-law outside Amritsar court

An attempt to murder case has been registered against Karnail Singh.

A woman was severely injured after her father-in-law stabbed her multiple times with a sword. (File)

A woman was severely injured after her father-in-law stabbed her multiple times with a sword outside Amritsar court on Tuesday afternoon.

The woman, identified as Manreet Kaur, is facing trial along with three other accused for her alleged role in the murder of her husband.

Kaur, who was lodged in Amritsar Central Jail under judicial custody, was admitted to hospital. Her father-in-law has been identified as Karnail Singh, a native of Wadala Bhitte Vad village.

Sukh Dayal, in-charge of the court complex police post, said, “Karnail Singh’s son Jodhbir Singh was married to Manreet Kaur but Manreet was having an affair with one Jagpreet Singh. Manreet and her lover Jagpreet, accompanied by Jagpreet’s friends Gurjant Singh and Aman Singh allegedly murdered Jodhbir Singh. A murder case was registered at the Kambo police station and Manreet was brought to Amritsar court for the hearing when Karnail Singh attacked her.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Telangana plot accused had twice tried to join terror outfits abroad, sto...Premium
Telangana plot accused had twice tried to join terror outfits abroad, sto...
Split on method to name new Supreme Court judges, CJI sends 2nd note to C...Premium
Split on method to name new Supreme Court judges, CJI sends 2nd note to C...
MNREGA worker breaks national record in men’s 35km race walkPremium
MNREGA worker breaks national record in men’s 35km race walk
Over-reach, will stay out, Election Commission told Supreme Court before ...Premium
Over-reach, will stay out, Election Commission told Supreme Court before ...

He added that Karnail Singh was angry with the bail application filed by Manpreet. He stabbed Manreet several times with the sword and she was bleeding profusely. Police said that Karnail tried to flee from the spot but was chased and nabbed by the people in the spot and handed him over to the police.

An attempt to murder case has been registered against Karnail Singh.

First published on: 05-10-2022 at 07:26:46 am
Next Story

Ramlila Maidan’s rich history – from Queen Elizabeth to Eisenhower to the Soviets

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 05: Latest News
Advertisement