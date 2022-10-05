Woman accused of husband’s murder stabbed by father-in-law outside Amritsar court

A woman was severely injured after her father-in-law stabbed her multiple times with a sword outside Amritsar court on Tuesday afternoon.

The woman, identified as Manreet Kaur, is facing trial along with three other accused for her alleged role in the murder of her husband.

Kaur, who was lodged in Amritsar Central Jail under judicial custody, was admitted to hospital. Her father-in-law has been identified as Karnail Singh, a native of Wadala Bhitte Vad village.

Sukh Dayal, in-charge of the court complex police post, said, “Karnail Singh’s son Jodhbir Singh was married to Manreet Kaur but Manreet was having an affair with one Jagpreet Singh. Manreet and her lover Jagpreet, accompanied by Jagpreet’s friends Gurjant Singh and Aman Singh allegedly murdered Jodhbir Singh. A murder case was registered at the Kambo police station and Manreet was brought to Amritsar court for the hearing when Karnail Singh attacked her.”

He added that Karnail Singh was angry with the bail application filed by Manpreet. He stabbed Manreet several times with the sword and she was bleeding profusely. Police said that Karnail tried to flee from the spot but was chased and nabbed by the people in the spot and handed him over to the police.

An attempt to murder case has been registered against Karnail Singh.