‘Will sideline SSP’: Tarn Taran AAP MLA takes on police against party worker’s arrest

AAP Tarn Taran MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal on Saturday told protesting party workers outside City Police Station that the case registered would be cancelled, while promising to ‘sideline’ the SSP. Police had earlier arrested AAP worker Harpreet Singh for allegedly illegally axing trees on land that belonged to the state forest department.

“It has been brought to my attention that police have lodged an case against our ward in-charge, Harpreet Singh. When I asked the party volunteers, they told me that no one wanted to register the case, but it happened only due to the SSP’s arrogance. All I want to say is that things that happened under the government of other parties will not happen under my tenure. I have warned the police administration to not take any such action in the future,” the MLA said while addressing party workers in front of City Police Station.

“I will also enure that the SSP is sidelined so as to teach him a lesson,” said Sohal.

The party workers ended, after receiving assurances from the MLA, then lifted their dharna. “I will see that the case against Harpreet is quashed if it is found to be illegal. I have also talked to the deputy superintendent of police

Jaspal Singh and he has assured me to look into the matter,” Sohal said. Tarn TaranSSP Ranjit Singh Dhillon refused

to make any comments on the allegations and claims of the AAP MLA.