Will put up Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh photos in govt offices if voted to power: Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced that if AAP forms government in Punjab, the picture of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh will be put up at all government offices, instead of chief minister and any political leader.

In a press conference with AAP’s Chief Ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann in Amritsar on Sunday, Kejriwal said that the AAP government would follow the principles and ideals of Baba Saheb Ambedkar and Shaheed Bhagat Singh and fulfil their dreams.

Kejriwal said, “To remember the sacrifices, principles and ideals of the two great freedom fighters of our country — Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh — we had made same announcement in Delhi on January 26. People need to remember their struggle, sacrifice and be inspired to follow their paths. In Punjab too, the AAP government will remove the picture of the CM from all government offices.”

Taking potshots at the opposition, Mann said that the way the ruling party leaders are plundering the country today, even the Britishers would have been ashamed. “After independence, Baba Saheb Ambedkar had suspected that corrupt politicians would misuse the power and the people of the country would not get true freedom. Today we can see that his suspicion was right.”

When asked why he is inducting members of other parties if he feels that they are corrupt, Kejriwal said that not all people are bad. “A party’s ideology is directly impacted by the top leadership. There are good people in other parties too but when the leadership is corrupt, the image gets diluted. I always invite such good people into AAP,” he said.

On Issue of permanent release of Sikh prisoner Davinder Pal Singh Bhullar, Kejriwal said, “It is sensitive matter and SAD is doing dirty politics. I have ensured that the Sentence Review Board will take up this issue on its agenda and it will be discussed in the next meeting.”

He said, “I want to ask SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal that who made Sumedh Saini DGP of Punjab? Saini Bhullar’s family.”