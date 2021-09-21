Why 2 Dy CMs from Majha: Panthic belt plays kingmaker

As Congress named Charanjit Singh Channi new chief minister for Punjab and appointed Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Om Parkash Soni as his deputies, political experts couldn’t help noticing the disproportionate representation to the Majha region in the choice of names. While Channi is MLA from Chamkaur Sahib in Malwa region, Soni and Randhwa represent Amritsar Central and Dera Baba Nanak, respectively, in Majha.

The move, to get two-thirds of the top three leaders, from Majha — comprising Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Pathankot and Tarn Taran districts — in the run up to the Assembly elections in early 2022, is being seen as a well though out move by the ruling party in which the rebellion against former CM Capt Amarinder Singh was led by a group of leaders from that region.

Majha accounts for 25 Assembly seats in the 117-member Vidhan Sabha. Doaba make for 23 seats and Malwa region the remaining 69 seats.

While Malwa is considered politically influential, it is the Panthic belt of Majha that has often cropped up as kingmaker in state politics. It is credited with helping the SAD form the government in 2007, wresting power from Congress led by Capt Amarinder Singh who then enjoyed huge popularity in Malwa and also had the support of the Dera Sacha Sauda. Malwa then had 65 seats and Congress won 37. The party, however, suffered a rout in Majha where it could win only three of then 27 seats region, while Akali Dal won 17 and its ally BJP seven. SAD had won over the Sikh voters in the Panthic belt while BJP had secured Hindu votes in urban areas.

The trend reversed in 2017 when Congress swept Majha, winning 22 of the 25 seats. Capt Amarinder Singh formed the government despite the fact that the core Malwa went with AAP.

In this Panthic belt, Sikh voters often tilt towards one party. The region also rules the narrative for the Hindu voters in the state. Contrary to popular perception, Hindu and Sikh voters in Majha have often voted en masse for a party or an alliance for their own reasons.

In 2017, Amarinder pitched topics such nationalism and national security. Hindus and Sikhs both ended up voting for Congress as they did for SAD-BJP in 2007.

Hindu voters of Majha also have great influence on how the community behaves in other parts of Punjab.

As state heads for polls, the Akali Dal is betting on anti-incumbency against Congress in Majha. It has often been alleged that despite winning 22 out of 25 seats in region, the Congress MLAs couldn’t get much for Majha.