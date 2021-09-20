Who is OP Soni, one of the Deputy CMs of Punjab?

On Monday, O P Soni, the representative of Amritsar Central, was sworn-in as the Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab alongside Sukhjinder Randhawa from Dera Baba Nanak. While Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is from the Malwa region of Punjab, both Randhawa and Soni are from the Majha region of the state. In naming the three top leaders of the government, the Congress party has tried to maintain a caste balance by getting a Dalit as a CM, and a Jat Singh and a Hindu each as Deputy Chief Ministers.

Also Read | Charanjit Singh Channi takes oath as Punjab Chief Minister, two deputies sworn in

So, who is O P Soni, the Hindu leader from Amritsar?

O P Soni had become a member of the Punjab Assembly for a fifth time in 2017. During the 2017 Assembly elections, he defeated Bhartiya Janta party leader Tarun Chugh from the Amritsar Central assembly constituency by a margin of 21,116 votes. Soni had started his political career from Amritsar West and later shifted to Amritsar Central after the former got reserved for SCs. He was also very close to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Despite being a five-time MLA, former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh did not include him into his Cabinet in 2017. Soni had to wait for one more year before finally becoming the education minister in April 2018.

Resentment with Captain Amarinder Singh

Captain Amarinder Singh had changed the portfolio of Soni during a Cabinet reshuffle after the 2019 Parliament elections. He was made the minister of medical education, which Soni never approved of. He had even not joined his new office for more than two weeks in protest over the decision. Soni has gone on record to blame senior bureaucrats for the reshuffle that led to ministers losing their plum portfolios.

O P Soni vs Navjot Singh Sidhu during parliamentary polls

Soni had gone head-to-head against Navjot Singh Sidhu during the 2019 Parliamentary elections when the latter was a part of the BJP. Sidhu had won the election by a slim 6,858 votes.

Soni had filed a defamation case against Sidhu for his alleged remarks during the elections and had also challenged the election results before the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

A Captain Amarinder Singh loyalist

Throughout the fiasco between former chief minister Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu, Soni was seen standing tall beside the former. Soni had even refused to come to Amritsar when Sidhu was visiting the Golden Temple before taking over as the Punjab Congress chief. However, he has always stayed away from making public statements regarding the matter.