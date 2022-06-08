What was the fault of my son, asks an emotional father of Sidhu Moosewala

Even as a sea of mourners gathered at Mansa city in Punjab Wednesday to attend the ‘Bhog’ ceremony of slain Punjabi singer Shubdeep Singh also called Sidhu Moosewala, his parents, though emotional, showed the courage to give answers to some “silent questions”.

Hundreds turned up for the function which was held at Grain Market Mansa in Punjab Wednesday. The singer was shot dead while travelling in a car on May 29.

Shiromani Gurudwara Parbhandak Committee looked after the main arrangements of ‘Bhog’, while many youth clubs and NGOs contributed their bit to provide food and water to the crowd. The event saw the participation of scores of politicians and Punjabi singers bringing all of Mansa city to a halt.

In an emotional voice, Balkaur Singh Sidhu, father of Moosewala, said, “What was the fault of my son?”

Addressing the politicians gathered for the ceremony, Sidhu said “Please take Punjab out of this fire. Today I am ruined. My fate should not repeat in anyone’s life.”

“I can’t understand if there was any fault with my son. If a son makes a mistake, his parents are asked to correct him. I swear by the ‘Guru Granth Sahib’ that I hadn’t received any complaint regarding my son. My son hugged me and cried about why he was blamed for everything. I have not done wrong to anyone. I still asked him again if he had done anything wrong. Sometimes parents may not be aware of what their young children are doing. He swore upon his parents and told us that he was not into any fraudulent activity. I reassured him that he need not fear then. We believe in God,” said Moosewala’s father, without making any direct mention of reports on inter-gang rivalry as the cause of the murder.

“If my son was wrong, he would have never travelled alone in the car. He would have hired private gunmen. But we never sensed the danger,” the father continued.

Urging the social media to not exaggerate the stories, he said, “My child had a pure soul. He never nursed any ill-will against anyone. But the worst was in store for him. Please don’t make news out of everything.”

Recounting the childhood days of his son, the father said, “Shubdeep was a straightforward child. There was no bus from our village to his school at Mansa. He had started to cycle to school on cycle since Class 2, and continued to do so till Class 12. He would cycle 24 kilometres daily. We didn’t have much resource.”

“He was a hard worker, did graduation from Ludhiana and then went abroad for higher studies. He never asked me for pocket money. He would sell his song to earn money. Even after being a successful singer, he would never keep purse in his pocket and would ask him to give money. A humble being who loved us so much,” said the father.

Talking about Moosewala’s last days, Balkaur Singh Sidhu said, “He would always take blessings of his mother before leaving house. On that fateful day, his mother was not at home. Since I had just returned from farm I was not ready to go with him. He asked me to take rest and said he would return after having a glass of juice. I had always tried to be his shadow all his life but made missed his last ride and now I am empty-handed.”

“Some are speaking ill about Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (Punjab state Congress president). No one forced Sidhu to join politics. I and Raja had advised him against joining politics. But he insisted. I feel bad when people speak ill about Raja Warring,” said father.

“My son will remain connected to you through his songs. I will take inspiration from him,” he said.

Balkaur Singh Sidhu urged the fans to not get swayed by fake accounts on the name of his son. “I want to give some time to the government before doing something to seek justice for Moosewala. I will make video and tell you what to do.”

The singer’s mother also gave a brief speech on the occasion. She expressed gratitude to the people for their love and affection that have helped her in grief. “People to must sow saplings in the name of Sidhu Moosewala and should nurture these into trees,” she said.

The parents were offered ‘Siropa’, blessed from Harmandir Sahib.