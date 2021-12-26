Warring confronts Kejriwal: ‘why bar’ Punjab govt buses from plying to Delhi airport

Punjab Transport Minister Amarinder Singh Raja Warring Saturday questioned AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal about his government allegedly not letting Punjab’s state-owned buses to travel up to the Delhi international airport. Warring reached a private hotel where Kejriwal was staying in Amritsar to discuss the issue of allegedly barring Punjab state buses and allegedly allowing buses linked to the Badal family to ply and to the IGI Airport.

Earlier, Warring had staged dharna outside official residence of Kejriwal at Delhi on Friday to raise the same issue.

Along with media, Warring reached the five-star hotel Hyatt to meet Kejriwal. He waited at the hotel for around an hour before Delhi CM came out for his programme and both had brief interaction in the hotel lobby.

“Volvo buses of State Transport Undertaking (STU) have been barred from going to Indira Gandhi International Airport despite these buses charge only Rs 1,200 per passenger. But private buses owned by Badal family have been given all kinds of permissions and they are openly looting Punjabis by charging Rs 3,000 to Rs 3,500 per passenger,” Warring told Kejriwal, who was accompanied by Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann.

Warring said that if Kejriwal is not happy to allow Punjab Roadways or PRTC buses up to Delhi Airport then he could start Delhi government buses from IGI to Punjab. The minister assured that the Punjab government will not stop these.

Replying to Warring, Delhi CM Kejriwal said, “There are two things. I talked and got information (from concerned officials in Delhi government). I am told that whenever they, Badals buses, come into notice of the officials, they take the action. They have impounded 115 buses from different states in one or two months. Buses also come from Rajsthan. Around 230 have been challaned. But you are very right. Aap aur hum milke whan buses chelate hain. (We should join hand to run the buses).”

Kejriwal, meanwhile, questioned the real motive of Warring for meeting him and said, “I have one request. The issue must be solved but there should be no politics.”

On a lighter note, Warring complained to Kejriwal that his staff didn’t even ask him for water. Kejriwal retorted,

“You came without informing me. Sidhu Sahib (Navjot Singh Sidhu) also went to Delhi when I was in Punjab. Just check my availability before coming. You can make the call. Today also I was waiting for you for one hour. You said you will come with cameras. It is you who comes with cameras, not us.”