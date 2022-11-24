Waris Punjab De head launches Khalsa Vaheer, to focus on religious preaching

Waris Punjab De head Amritpal Singh Wednesday launched ‘Khalsa Vaheer (KV)’, a religious procession which will cover enitre Punjab in the next few months, from the Akal Takht Sahib in Amritsar.

Expected to reach Anandpur Sahib on December 20, the KV will be making halts at Jandiala Guru, Baba Bakala Sahib, Khadoor Sahib, Goindwal Sahib, Sultanpur Lodhi, Kapurthala, Kartarpur, Jalandhar, Phagwara, Bahiram, Nawa Shahar, Balachaur and Ropar.

“We will cover around 20 kilometres every day. There would be a religious gathering every evening. Our aim would be to make the youth baptised Sikhs during the KV. People from all religions are welcome in KV to make Punjab free of drugs and other problems,” said Amritpal Singh at the launch of KV.

While answering a media query, Amritpal criticised the state government’s campaign against the glorification of weapons. He said thousands of people post their pictures with weapons and it’s a childish thing to register cases against them.

He said, “The government should have taken strict action when Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala and kabbadi player Sandeep Nangal Ambian were murdered. However, no action was taken. Now, after two murders of Sudhir Suri and Dera follower Pardeep Kumar, they have started taking action. It is a conspiracy to unarm people by creating fear. It will be easy to suppress people when they are unarmed.”

“Hindus have no issues but there are some organisations which are objecting to weapons of Sikhs. Weapons always had great importance and these are worshipped at all five Takhts of Sikhs. Even Hindu gods have the weapons. This controversy is unnecessary,” said Amritpal.

On Congress state president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring’s allegations against Amritpal for glorification of weapons, he said, “Before questioning the few men around me for security purpose, such leaders should shun all the security provided by the state to them. They should hire the unemployed educated youth with books in their hands for security.”

Talking about the allegations that he was being supported from Pakistan, Amritpal said, “We are asking for Maha-Punjab. Half of Punjab is in Pakistan. We are asking for the freedom of Pakistani Punjab too. Their linguistic rights are also oppressed. They are not allowed to take oath in Punjabi despite being the largest state in Pakistan. Same thing is happening in Pakistan. Same thing is happening in India. It is happening with Punjabis. They shouldn’t be part of India or Pakistan. Our culture is different. India is a Hindu majority and Pakistan is Muslim majority. They are fighting with each other but Punjabis are not fighting with each other.

It is a peaceful agitation. We are going to ask for our rights. We are going to do preaching.”