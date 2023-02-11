‘Waris Punjab De’ head Amritpal Singh marries London girl in a simple ceremony

Self-styled preacher and head of ‘Waris Punjab De’ Amritpal Singh tied the knot with UK-based NRI Kirandeep Kaur on Friday.

The marriage was a low-key affair at his ancestral village of Jallupur Khera in Amritsar district on Friday.

The venue of the marriage ceremony was changed at the last minute to avoid media from Jalandhar to Amritsar.

Talking to media persons after the ceremony, Amritpal said, “This marriage is a message for reverse migration. My wife will live with me in Punjab. We want Punjabis to return to Punjab and settle here.”

He also said that the marriage functions should be simple and sober.

“We should avoid over spending on weddings, which is one of the reason behind many families facing economic stress. We should keep this function as simple as possible,” said Amritpal.

Amritpal has been quite active in Punjab. He, along with his supporters, has been interfering a lot in the Sikh religious matters. His supporters had been involved in dismantling several things in gurdwara on the pretext that the shrines were providing several facilities to the devotees against the ‘maryada’ (code of conduct) of Sikh religion.

Earlier his supporters had burnt chairs and sofas in Model Town Gurdwara in Jalandhar saying that devotees should pay obeisance sitting on the ground.