Waris Punjab De head Amritpal Singh booked in kidnapping case

Self-styled preacher and head of ‘Waris Punjab De’ Amritpal Singh has been booked for kidnapping, theft and voluntarily causing hurt at a police station in Ajnala.

The FIR has been registered on the complaint of one Varinder Singh of Salempur village in Ropar district. According to the complaint, Varinder, a Sikh preacher and former supporter of Amritpal, was allegedly kidnapped when he arrived in Ajnala at the headquarters of the Damdami Taksal Ajnala faction run by Amreek Singh Ajnala.

Varinder was allegedly kidnapped from outside the headquarters by Amritpal’s men and was taken to Jallupur Khera village from where Amritpal runs his organisation. He said he was beaten up by Amritpal and his aides and he later took a bus back to Amritsar and got admitted to a hospital. Varinder claimed his two phones were also snatched by Amritpal Singh and his men.

According to Varinder, he came to know about the alleged immoral activities of one Bikramjit Singh, a close aide of Amritpal. Varinder alleged that Amritpal and his group were spreading false propaganda and dividing people. He decided to discuss the issue with Amritpal, but was not allowed a meeting. He later uploaded a video on Facebook which allegedly upset Amritpal and his men. The police have booked six persons including Amritpal Singh under sections 365, 379B, 323, 506, 148, 149 of the Indian Penal Code.

The ‘Waris Punjab De’ was founded by late singer and actor Deep Sidhu to deliberate on issues concerning Punjab.