Viral video shows man openly selling drugs by railway tracks, cops nab seven

Seven drug peddlers were arrested and 300g heroin recovered from them after police Wednesday launched a crackdown soon after a video went viral on social media of addicts crowding near a man openly selling drugs on a rail track in Faridkot’s Sanjay Nagar.

The accused were identified as Pardeep Kumar Jazzy, who was seen in the video selling drugs, and Shivam, Ravi, Deepak, Baljeet Singh, Hira Singh, and Amritpal Singh Jinda, all residents of Faridkot. Police later apprehended one Jagdeep Singh, who had allegedly supplied the drug to the peddlers.

Faridkot SSP Avneet Kaur Sidhu confirmed the arrests. Replying to a tweet by former Punjab Congress president, who too had shared the viral video, the SSP said, “Taking immediate action, the accused has been arrested under relevant sections. Faridkot Police is fully committed in its fight against drugs”.

Earlier, sharing the video, Sidhu had targetted the Aam Aadmi Party government. “STF report and Hon’ble High Court have, on multiple occasions, observed that a nexus between drug peddler, police and politician exists, which is yet to be broken. Political will absent… Ramifications clearly evident ….Somewhere in Faridkot.”

Sources said the place where heroin was being sold in Sanjay Nagar is located less than 500 metres away from the SSP office.